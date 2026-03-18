News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Women’s cancer survival advantage comes with major treatment risks

Female cancer patients have a 21% reduced mortality risk in contrast to men across 12 different kinds of advanced cancers, study

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Women’s cancer survival advantage comes with major treatment risks
Women’s cancer survival advantage comes with major treatment risks

A recent study found women are more likely to survive cancer as compared to men; however, they are at a high chance of complications.

As per research published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, female cancer patients have a 21% reduced mortality risk in contrast to men across 12 different kinds of advanced cancers.

Scientists found that these women are at a 12% increased risk of developing complications from cancer treatment — chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and more.

Lead researcher Natansh Modi stated, “Women demonstrated a survival advantage, but at the cost of increased severe toxicity.”

For the study, scientists assessed data from over 20,000 cancer patients across 39 trials.

The trial included 12 advanced kinds of solid tumours, including colon, lung, melanoma, and breast cancers.

Results found that sex is considered the most major predictor of outcomes in cancer treatment.

Modi stated, “Sex is a fundamental biological factor that influences immune function, drug metabolism, body composition and tumor biology.”

“Yet despite longstanding recommendations from regulatory and funding bodies to report outcomes by sex, it is still treated as an afterthought in many trials and is rarely factored into baseline risk or used to personalize treatment decisions,” Modi added.

Making sex a consideration in deciding cancer care could have powerful implications for how cancer drugs are developed and prescribed.

Music may reduce anxiety symptoms, study finds
Music may reduce anxiety symptoms, study finds
Is coffee beneficial for brain health? Here’s what study says
Is coffee beneficial for brain health? Here’s what study says
Meningitis outbreak: 2 died, 11 university of Kent’s student hospitalised
Meningitis outbreak: 2 died, 11 university of Kent’s student hospitalised
Younger stroke survivors may navigate mental health challenges, study
Younger stroke survivors may navigate mental health challenges, study
Study associates ultra-processed foods to poor bone health
Study associates ultra-processed foods to poor bone health
THESE symptoms in people under 45 may require Colorectal cancer screening
THESE symptoms in people under 45 may require Colorectal cancer screening
Do multivitamins help slow the ageing process? Experts weigh in
Do multivitamins help slow the ageing process? Experts weigh in
Stryker brings SmartHospital platform to streamline hospital workflows
Stryker brings SmartHospital platform to streamline hospital workflows
Terrifying birth occurred in England after ‘Panicked’ midwife left room
Terrifying birth occurred in England after ‘Panicked’ midwife left room
FDA approves leucovorin as first drug for cerebral folate deficiency after autism discourse
FDA approves leucovorin as first drug for cerebral folate deficiency after autism discourse
Why do women experience brain fog during pregnancy?
Why do women experience brain fog during pregnancy?
Toddlers face increased peanut allergy risk if older siblings eat peanuts, study
Toddlers face increased peanut allergy risk if older siblings eat peanuts, study

Popular News

Women’s cancer survival advantage comes with major treatment risks

Women’s cancer survival advantage comes with major treatment risks
12 minutes ago
Zendaya offers rare 'Euphoria 3' update during 'The Drama' premiere

Zendaya offers rare 'Euphoria 3' update during 'The Drama' premiere

an hour ago
Pentagon describes Anthropic as ‘unacceptable risk’ to national security

Pentagon describes Anthropic as ‘unacceptable risk’ to national security
2 hours ago