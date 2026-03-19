Is Fortnite down right now? Servers experience outage ahead of major launch

The popular Battle Royale game experienced an outage in the early morning on Thursday for a scheduled maintenance before the launch of Season 7 Chapter 2.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Epic Games confirmed that downtime would start on Thursday (19 March) at 6am GMT (2am ET / 11pm PT on Wednesday 18 March).
When will fortnite servers be back up?
Servers would be restored around 11am GMT (7am ET / 4am PT).
In the meantime, the update can be pre-installed on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One so players can dive in once the servers are completely restored.
Fortnite update
Fortnite’s scheduled maintenance 40.00 includes Season 7 Chapter 2 with the major addition being the new Battle Royale Season: Fortnite Showdown.
With this update, Fortnite players will be able to join Team Foundation or Team Ice King to try and win the game by unlocking a variety of new items, weapons, and rewards during the Season.
The winning team at the end of the Season decides the final rewards: everyone with the Battle Pass unlocks either Frost-Ready Foundation or Exalted Frost Ice King.
Moreover it also offers a rivalry gameplay that allows players to compete with each other. Players can win the competition in a match to earn points for their Rival Credits to buy perks.