News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Is Fortnite down right now? Servers experience outage ahead of major launch

Fortnite players will be able to join Team Foundation or Team Ice King to try and win the game with upcoming update

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Is Fortnite down right now? Servers experience outage ahead of major launch
Is Fortnite down right now? Servers experience outage ahead of major launch

The popular Battle Royale game experienced an outage in the early morning on Thursday for a scheduled maintenance before the launch of Season 7 Chapter 2.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Epic Games confirmed that downtime would start on Thursday (19 March) at 6am GMT (2am ET / 11pm PT on Wednesday 18 March).

When will fortnite servers be back up?

Servers would be restored around 11am GMT (7am ET / 4am PT).

In the meantime, the update can be pre-installed on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One so players can dive in once the servers are completely restored.

Fortnite update

Fortnite’s scheduled maintenance 40.00 includes Season 7 Chapter 2 with the major addition being the new Battle Royale Season: Fortnite Showdown.

With this update, Fortnite players will be able to join Team Foundation or Team Ice King to try and win the game by unlocking a variety of new items, weapons, and rewards during the Season.

The winning team at the end of the Season decides the final rewards: everyone with the Battle Pass unlocks either Frost-Ready Foundation or Exalted Frost Ice King.

Moreover it also offers a rivalry gameplay that allows players to compete with each other. Players can win the competition in a match to earn points for their Rival Credits to buy perks.

Lionel Messi joins Ronaldo in exclusive club after new career milestone
Lionel Messi joins Ronaldo in exclusive club after new career milestone
LeBron James breaks silence on JJ Redick’s ‘loser’ joke after Lakers win
LeBron James breaks silence on JJ Redick’s ‘loser’ joke after Lakers win
Mohamed Salah suffers injury blow: Slot reveals fitness before Brighton clash
Mohamed Salah suffers injury blow: Slot reveals fitness before Brighton clash
Lewis Hamilton makes major confession after Kim Kardashian milestone: ‘Back to best’
Lewis Hamilton makes major confession after Kim Kardashian milestone: ‘Back to best’
Max Verstappen under fire for ‘whining’ over new F1 rules after Chinese GP
Max Verstappen under fire for ‘whining’ over new F1 rules after Chinese GP
Venezuela stuns USA to claim first World Baseball Classic title: ‘Overjoyed’
Venezuela stuns USA to claim first World Baseball Classic title: ‘Overjoyed’
Nintendo Handheld Mode Boost switch update: What is it?
Nintendo Handheld Mode Boost switch update: What is it?
Neymar speaks out after Brazil squad snub before World Cup: ‘Disappointed’
Neymar speaks out after Brazil squad snub before World Cup: ‘Disappointed’
Iran’s World Cup matches to relocate in Mexico amid US conflict?
Iran’s World Cup matches to relocate in Mexico amid US conflict?
Venezuela gears up for WBC final showdown with USA after stunning Italy
Venezuela gears up for WBC final showdown with USA after stunning Italy
Anthony Joshua to return after car crash tragedy: Tyson Fury fight on horizon
Anthony Joshua to return after car crash tragedy: Tyson Fury fight on horizon
Long wait for Grand Theft Auto VI sparks debate among fans
Long wait for Grand Theft Auto VI sparks debate among fans

Popular News

Lebanon Humanitarian Crisis: Death toll hits 912 as 1 million flee strikes

Lebanon Humanitarian Crisis: Death toll hits 912 as 1 million flee strikes
4 minutes ago
'Dhurandhar 2': Ranveer Singh receives big praises from Allu Arjun after sequel release

'Dhurandhar 2': Ranveer Singh receives big praises from Allu Arjun after sequel release
3 hours ago
Joe Kent reveals last conversation with Charlie Kirk in post-resignation interview

Joe Kent reveals last conversation with Charlie Kirk in post-resignation interview
an hour ago