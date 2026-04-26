London Marathon 2026: Sabastian Sawe, Tigst Assefa claim record-breaking wins

The London Marathon is taking place with a record-breaking number of participants, with organisers anticipating up to 59,000 finishers, following a world-record £87.3 million raised for charities last year.
According to Independent, Sabastian Sawe of Kenya has become the first person to run a marathon in under 2 hours.
Sawe smashed the men’s world record by winning the London Marathon in 1 hour, 59 minutes and 30 seconds on Sunday.
The time is 65 seconds quicker than the previous best, set by Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum in Chicago in 2023.
On the other hand, Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia broke her own women's only world record in winning the London Marathon.
The 29-year-old pulled away from Kenyans Hellen Obiri and Joyciline Jepkosgei down the home stretch to cross the finish line in two hours 15 minutes and 41 seconds, beating the record of 2:15.50 she set last year in London.
Moreover, among the record-breaking runners there were celebrities, elite athletes, and everyday fundraisers hoping to make a difference.
Notable names include Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, who previously ran the marathon in 2022 and is taking part again in support of The King’s Trust and Shameless Fund.
Other famous faces include former England manager Tony Adams, running for the Forward Trust, and ex-cricketer Sir Alastair Cook.