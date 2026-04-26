News
News

London Marathon 2026: Sabastian Sawe, Tigst Assefa claim record-breaking wins

London Marathon 2026 draws record 59,000 runners, Sawe breaks 2-hour barrier in world record run

London Marathon 2026: Sabastian Sawe, Tigst Assefa claim record-breaking wins
London Marathon 2026: Sabastian Sawe, Tigst Assefa claim record-breaking wins

The London Marathon is taking place with a record-breaking number of participants, with organisers anticipating up to 59,000 finishers, following a world-record £87.3 million raised for charities last year.

According to Independent, Sabastian Sawe of Kenya has become the first person to run a marathon in under 2 hours.

Sawe smashed the men’s world record by winning the London Marathon in 1 hour, 59 minutes and 30 seconds on Sunday.

The time is 65 seconds quicker than the previous best, set by Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum in Chicago in 2023.


On the other hand, Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia broke her own women's only world record in winning the London Marathon.

The 29-year-old ⁠pulled away from Kenyans Hellen Obiri and Joyciline Jepkosgei down the home stretch to cross the finish line in two hours ⁠15 minutes and 41 seconds, beating the record of 2:15.50 she ⁠set last year in London.

Moreover, among the record-breaking runners there were celebrities, elite athletes, and everyday fundraisers hoping to make a difference.

Notable names include Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, who previously ran the marathon in 2022 and is taking part again in support of The King’s Trust and Shameless Fund.

Other famous faces include former England manager Tony Adams, running for the Forward Trust, and ex-cricketer Sir Alastair Cook.

Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool career in doubt after hamstring injury vs Palace
Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool career in doubt after hamstring injury vs Palace
Morgan Riddle breaks silence after breakup with Taylor Fritz: ‘Best ex-GF’
Morgan Riddle breaks silence after breakup with Taylor Fritz: ‘Best ex-GF’
Anime Card Clash codes of April 2026 to unlock advanced capabilities
Anime Card Clash codes of April 2026 to unlock advanced capabilities
Jannik Sinner reveals true feeling after rival Carlos Alcaraz French Open pullout
Jannik Sinner reveals true feeling after rival Carlos Alcaraz French Open pullout
Final Fantasy XIV 8.0 ‘Evercold’ brings exciting updates, free trial, more
Final Fantasy XIV 8.0 ‘Evercold’ brings exciting updates, free trial, more
Kevin Durant injury update: Rockets star misses Game 3 vs Lakers with ankle sprain
Kevin Durant injury update: Rockets star misses Game 3 vs Lakers with ankle sprain
WWE releases 2026: Full list of superstars cut after WrestleMania 42
WWE releases 2026: Full list of superstars cut after WrestleMania 42
Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of French Open, Italian Open due to wrist injury
Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of French Open, Italian Open due to wrist injury
Gianluca Prestianni facing six-match ban for 'homophobic conduct'
Gianluca Prestianni facing six-match ban for 'homophobic conduct'
Turkish Grand Prix to return to F1 calendar from 2027 in major comeback
Turkish Grand Prix to return to F1 calendar from 2027 in major comeback
Eagles steal Makai Lemon from Steelers: Inside the bold NFL Draft Day heist
Eagles steal Makai Lemon from Steelers: Inside the bold NFL Draft Day heist
Tom Brady issues ‘brutal warning’ to top pick Mendoza before 2026 NFL draft
Tom Brady issues ‘brutal warning’ to top pick Mendoza before 2026 NFL draft

Popular News

London Marathon 2026: Sabastian Sawe, Tigst Assefa claim record-breaking wins

London Marathon 2026: Sabastian Sawe, Tigst Assefa claim record-breaking wins
44 minutes ago
Olivia Rodrigo performs new 'heartbreaking' track with Weyes Blood at no-phone show

Olivia Rodrigo performs new 'heartbreaking' track with Weyes Blood at no-phone show
35 minutes ago
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce switch wedding venue again after details leak?

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce switch wedding venue again after details leak?
2 hours ago