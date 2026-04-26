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Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool career in doubt after hamstring injury vs Palace

Arne Slot concerned Salah’s Liverpool career could be over after the Crystal Palace injury

Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool career in doubt after hamstring injury vs Palace
Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool career in doubt after hamstring injury vs Palace

Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool career could be over after the Egyptian left the field against Crystal Palace at Anfield with an apparent hamstring injury.

Salah, who will leave the club this summer after almost a decade, is the third-highest scorer in Liverpool’s history and won two Premier Leagues, the Champions League, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Club World Cup during his time on Merseyside, The Independent reported.

But the 33-year-old may have played his last game after clutching his left thigh as he departed during the second half on Saturday, while Liverpool were leading 2-1.

Salah sat on the ground before walking off, turning to applaud the entire stadium as he went. He appeared emotional as he reached the touchline and was consoled by players and staff.

Slot was unable to provide any indications of whether that will materialise, admitting, “We don’t know. That is the best answer I can give. There might be a chance but we simply don’t know. What we do know is that the season is over in four or five weeks so there are not a lot of games and we have to wait and see how.”

“Another win and another injury. It’s the story of our season. It’s too early to say but we all know Mo and how hard it is for him to leave the pitch. For Mo to leave the pitch, it shows you something but we have to wait and see how bad it is,” he added.


It is worth noting that Liverpool have only four games left in a season which will finish with the visit of Brentford to Anfield on May 24. 

It means Salah has only four weeks to recover in order to play in the game, although the day will be a celebration of his career whether or not he is fit to be involved on the pitch.

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