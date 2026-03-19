When is Eid ul Fitr 2026: Check out global dates

Muslims all across the globe are set to celebrate Eid ul Fitr 2026, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, with most countries observing the auspicious occasion on March 21, depending on moon-sighting announcements and astronomical calculations for the beginning of Shawwal.
When is Eid ul Fitr 2026? Country-wise dates announcements
Here is a country-wise list of Eid ul Fitr date 2026 announcements:
When is Eid ul Fitr in Pakistan?
Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated across Pakistan on Saturday, March 21, 2026, after the announcement of the Ruet-e-Hilal committee that the Shawwal moon was not sighted.
When is Eid ul Fitr in India?
Eid ul Fitr will be observed on Saturday, March 21, 2026.
When is Eid ul Fitr in Bangladesh?
The country officials announced that Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday, March 21, 2026 across Bangladesh.
When is Eid ul Fitr in Indonesia?
Eid ul Fitr will be observed on Saturday, March 21, 2026, after confirmation by Islamic councils.
When is Eid ul Fitr in Malaysia?
Eid ul Fitr will fall on Saturday, March 21, 2026, depending on official moon-sighting.
When is Eid ul Fitr in Sri Lanka?
The religious authority announced that Eid ul Fitr is set to fall on Saturday, March 21, 2026, in Srilanka.
When is Eid ul Fitr in Singapore?
Eid ul Fitr is likely on Saturday, March 21, 2026, as per the regional calculations.
When is Eid ul Fitr in Saudi Arabia?
Eid ul Fitr is set to celebrate the special event on Friday, March 20, 2026, based on astronomical projections and moon-sighting.
When is Eid ul Fitr in United Arab Emirates?
The UAE has officially announced that the country will mark Eid ul Fitr on Friday, March 20, 2026.
When is Eid ul Fitr in Qatar?
Eid ul Fitr will be observed in Qatar on Friday, March 20, 2026.
When is Eid ul Fitr in Kuwait?
Eid ul Fitr is likely to fall on Saturday, March 21, 2026, based on moon-sighting expectations.
When is Eid ul Fitr in Oman?
Eid ul Fitr is expected on Saturday, March 21, 2026, depending on local moon sightings.
When is Eid ul Fitr in United Kingdom?
Eid ul Fitr will fall in the UK on Friday, March 20, 2026, as the UK usually follows Saudi Arabia’s moon sightings.
When is Eid ul Fitr in United States?
Eid ul Fitr is likely to fall on Saturday, March 21, 2026, in line with global calculations.
When is Eid ul Fitr in Australia?
Muslims across Australia are set to celebrate the special festival of Eid ul Fitr on Friday, March 20, 2026.