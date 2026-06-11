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Princess Anne reveals shocking details on concussion incident after two years

King Charles sister Princess Anne makes heartfelt admission on her concussion incident

Princess Anne finally shares major update years after concussion incident
Princess Anne finally shares major update years after concussion incident 

Princess Anne has opened up about experiencing memory loss following a concussion, sharing a rare and emotional reflection on the lasting effects of her injury.

The Princess Royal told 150 guests at the Lansdowne Club in Mayfair that she has no recollection of the cross-country stage of the competition.

"I had a slight problem in that the bit I would like to remember, which is the cross country, I don't," she told attendees.

The mother-of-two went on to share, "I suspect Goodwill remembers it, but I don't."

Her memory loss followed a concussion sustained after her horse got stuck in mud during a jumping event.

Princess Anne reveals shocking details on concussion incident after two years

During the cross-country course, she was unseated from Goodwill at the 19th fence, earning praise from BBC commentators for her bravery in continuing.

The younger sister of King Charles reunited with fellow 1976 Montreal Olympics athletes on Tuesday evening at a reception marking 50 years since the Games, followed by a dinner with around 150 guests.

In 1976, Princess Anne made history as the first royal family member to take part in the Olympic Games, competing in equestrian eventing.

Anne has since said that remounting was not solely her decision, "Come on, be fair, I was put back on! The lights were on, but there was no one at home."

She was only 25 when she competed at the Summer Games, with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, and her brothers King Charles, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward watching from the stands.

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