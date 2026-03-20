Meta to bring AI system to replace external vendors

Meta has announced its plans to integrate the cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) systems soon, aiming to reduce dependence on third-party vendors for content moderation.
Facebook parent introduced a Meta AI support assistant on Facebook and Instagram, which is particularly designed to assist in resolving account-related issues for users.
The problems include reporting scams, impersonation accounts, or problematic content.
With this update, users will be allowed to see the reason behind content’s phase out, manage privacy settings and reset passwords, as per Meta.
The company added that over the next few years, it will be deploying more advanced AI systems.
Furthermore, the company unveiled its plans to deploy more advanced AI-powered systems.
In a newsroom post, Meta stated, "As we do this, we'll reduce our reliance on third-party vendors for content enforcement and focus on strengthening our internal systems and workforce."
"While we’ll still have people who review content, these systems will be able to take on work that’s better-suited to technology, like repetitive reviews of graphic content or areas where adversarial actors are constantly changing their tactics, such as with illicit drugs sales or scams," the company added.
Last week, a report by Reuters made headlines across social media that Meta is planning to lay off nearly 20% of the work force as the company seeks to offset costly AI investments for greater efficiency brought in nearly AI-assisted workers