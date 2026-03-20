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  • By Fatima Hassan
News

'The Bachelorette' star Grant Ellis slams Taylor Frankie Paul as ABC cancels show

ABC cancelled upcoming season of 'The Bachelorette' after Taylor Frankie Paul's shocking video resurfaced

  • By Fatima Hassan
The Bachelorette star Grant Ellis slams Taylor Frankie Paul as ABC cancels show
'The Bachelorette' star Grant Ellis slams Taylor Frankie Paul as ABC cancels show 

Grant Ellis has taken a subtle swipe at Taylor Frankie Paul after ABC cancelled The Bachelorette a few days before its launch. 

Shortly after the popular American Radio and television broadcasting company announced the shocking decision, the former contestant seemingly slammed the 31-year-old television actress due to her ongoing domestic violence lawsuit.

Ellis, 32, believed that ABC needed to make this decision in the wake of Taylor's beef with her former boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.

"It’s an unfortunate situation, I think ABC needed to take a stance, and they did that," said the former Bachelor, who participated in the dating show in 2025. 

"They made the right choice. Although it’s going to take some time to recoup, it’s the right thing to do morally," Ellis added.

He continued slamming Taylor and his ex-partner, "I think they were looking to do something new, and you can’t really account for everything. I think there were some errors made there, but it’s part of life. You live, and you grow."

This update came shortly after ABC announced that The Bachelorette’s new season had been cancelled amid the serious lawsuit Taylor Frankie Paul has been facing.

Notably, the broadcasting company decided on Thursday, March 19, noting that it was pulling the plug on The Bachelorette season 22 after TMZ published footage of Taylor appearing to get physical with Dakota, 33, in a domestic incident that led to her 2023 arrest.   

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