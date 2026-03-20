Iran claims strike on American F-35, US reports emergency landing

Tensions have reached a boiling point after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed to have struck an American F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter over central Iran early Thursday.
The IRGC announced that the advanced jet was hit by its air defense systems at approximately 2:50 a.m. local time.
In an official statement, the IRGC claimed “a US F-35 fighter jet was struck and seriously damaged” and noted that “the fate of the aircraft remains unknown and is under investigation” highlighting a “high possibility” that the jet may have crashed.
The US military provided a different account confirming the aircraft was involved in an incident but stopped short of saying it was downed.
Navy Capt. Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson for US Central Command, stated the fifth-generation jet was “flying a combat mission over Iran” when the emergency occurred.
He clarified that “the aircraft landed safely and the pilot is in stable condition” adding that “this incident is under investigation.”
This event marks a potential milestone in the conflict as the F-35 is designed to be nearly invisible to radar.
The IRGC suggests the hit “reflects significant and targeted improvements in the country’s integrated air defense systems” following their reported