Amazon expands Alexa+ AI agent to the UK for first time

Amazon has introduced its artificial intelligence (AI)-centric conversational assistant, Alexa+, to the UK.
With the latest launch, the company allows UK users to try out Alexa+ for free via an early access program.
Users who buy the new Amazon Echo will get an invitation for the early access program, with plans for the broader expansion of Alexa+ for “hundreds of thousands” of customers in the near future.
Once the early access program ends, Prime subscribers will be able to use Alexa+ for free, and non-Prime users will be required to pay £19.99 per month.
Though the date of the early access program closure remains under wraps.
Amazon Alexa+ compatibility
The recently introduced Alexa+ will work with new Echo devices, Fire TV, and the Alexa app, and can carry conversational context from one device to another.
Furthermore, the company plans to offer support for Alexa+ to browsers too.
According to Amazon, “Local teams, including engineers, linguists, and speech scientists at Amazon’s Tech Hub in Cambridge, UK, have used different techniques—such as reinforcement learning, accent-neutral speech representations, and regional embeddings—to make sure Alexa+ genuinely understands British customers.”
Initially launched in February 2025, the software was only accessible for US based users, with early access programs available in Canada and Mexico.