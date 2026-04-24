Iran’s top negotiator Ghalibaf unlikely to head next round of potential talks

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, head of Iran’s negotiating team with the United States, has reportedly stepped down amid internal disagreements.
As per Iranian media, Ghalibaf was reprimanded for attempting to include the nuclear issue during US-Iran negotiations with Washington, aiming to resolve the intensified conflict and was forced to resign.
A possible shake-up has been floated, with hardline politician Saeed Jalili potentially assuming the role of Ghalibaf as head of the negotiating team.
Abbas Araghchi coming to Pakistan ahead of potential US-Iran peace talks
Hours after the report emerged, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi officially confirmed his visit to Pakistan, Oman and Russia, stating, "Embarking on a timely tour of Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow," he posted on X (formerly Twitter). "Purpose of my visits is to closely coordinate with our partners on bilateral matters and consult on regional developments.
"Our neighbors are our priority," he added.
For those unaware, Iran and the US are reportedly eyeing to hold a second round of peace talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, after the first round collapsed.