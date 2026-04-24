US-Iran war update: Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi to travel to Islamabad, Pakistan

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will “begin a round of visits to Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow,” as per local state media.
Iran’s semiofficial Mehr news agency stated, “The purpose of this trip is bilateral consultations, discussions about current developments in the region, and also the latest situation of the imposed war by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran,” Mehr said.
Previously, the US-Iran peace talks were expected on Tuesday but didn’t occur, with Iran’s participation not ready to commit in attending and a US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance never leaving Washington.
President Donald Trump unilaterally extended a fragile two-week ceasefire on Tuesday at the last moment to enable more time to reconvene the negotiators.
On Thursday, Israel and Lebanon extended a separate ceasefire for three weeks at a meeting at the White House, brokered by Trump.
Iran considers maintaining the ceasefire in Lebanon a precondition for peace negotiations with the United States .