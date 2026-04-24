News
News

Victoria Beckham marks new milestone as Brooklyn and Nicola remain absent

The attendees of the event include Victoria Beckham, her husband David Beckham, and two of their children, Cruz and Harper Seven

Victoria Beckham marks new milestone as Brooklyn and Nicola remain absent
Victoria Beckham marks new milestone as Brooklyn and Nicola remain absent 

Victoria Beckham marked the launch of her new Gap collaboration with a star-studded event, which was held in New York, but the celebration also quietly underscored ongoing family feud involving her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife Nicola Peltz.

The attendees of the event include Victoria Beckham, her husband David Beckham, and two of their children, Cruz and Harper Seven. However, Brooklyn Beckham and Romeo Beckham remained absent.

The Gap partnership marks a significant achievement for the Spice girl alum, blending her distinctive fashion sense with the popular multinational clothing brand, calling the collaboration a nostalgic return to early shopping experiences in the UK.

While the launch was positioned as a family-supported moment, Brooklyn’s absence comes amid ongoing feud within the Beckham family.

Despite the speculation, the fashion designer utilised the event to highlight her focus on family unity and long-term support for her children.

For those unaware, Beckham and Peltz families have dominated headlines in 2026 after Brooklyn Beckham issued a public statement distancing himself from his family.

Victoria Beckham marks new milestone as Brooklyn and Nicola remain absent

The star-studded event was attended by famous celebrities and fashion insiders wearing pieces from the new collection, marking a strong commercial debut for the latest partnership. 

Jada Pinkett Smith makes bold demand after big win in Will Smith ex-pal lawsuit
Jada Pinkett Smith makes bold demand after big win in Will Smith ex-pal lawsuit
Kehlani earns fans' love as she debuts self-titled album on her 31st birthday
Kehlani earns fans' love as she debuts self-titled album on her 31st birthday
Justin Bieber ignores Billie Eilish's heartfelt move after emotional Coachella 2026 reunion
Justin Bieber ignores Billie Eilish's heartfelt move after emotional Coachella 2026 reunion
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco split? Shocking truth behind divorce rumors unveiled
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco split? Shocking truth behind divorce rumors unveiled
Offset shares defiant message post-shooting incident
Offset shares defiant message post-shooting incident
Ana de Armas lands first major role in psychological thriller since Tom Cruise split
Ana de Armas lands first major role in psychological thriller since Tom Cruise split
Jimmy Fallon expresses regret to Christian Hubicki after 'Survivor' twist
Jimmy Fallon expresses regret to Christian Hubicki after 'Survivor' twist
Gigi Hadid receives sweet birthday tribute from Bella featuring Khai’s special glimpses
Gigi Hadid receives sweet birthday tribute from Bella featuring Khai’s special glimpses
'Michael': A pure magic or disaster? Here's what fans say about Michael Jackson biopic
'Michael': A pure magic or disaster? Here's what fans say about Michael Jackson biopic
Hailey Bieber, Dakota Johnson lead star arrivals at TIME100 Gala in New York
Hailey Bieber, Dakota Johnson lead star arrivals at TIME100 Gala in New York
Katy Perry breaks silence after ex Russell Brand slams Justin Trudeau romance
Katy Perry breaks silence after ex Russell Brand slams Justin Trudeau romance
Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles take romance to next level with engagement news
Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles take romance to next level with engagement news

Popular News

Justice Department pushes to revive firing squads for federal executions

Justice Department pushes to revive firing squads for federal executions
22 minutes ago
Victoria Beckham marks new milestone as Brooklyn and Nicola remain absent

Victoria Beckham marks new milestone as Brooklyn and Nicola remain absent

59 minutes ago
Iran’s top negotiator Ghalibaf unlikely to head next round of potential talks

Iran’s top negotiator Ghalibaf unlikely to head next round of potential talks
2 hours ago