Victoria Beckham marks new milestone as Brooklyn and Nicola remain absent 

Victoria Beckham marked the launch of her new Gap collaboration with a star-studded event, which was held in New York, but the celebration also quietly underscored ongoing family feud involving her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife Nicola Peltz.
The attendees of the event include Victoria Beckham, her husband David Beckham, and two of their children, Cruz and Harper Seven. However, Brooklyn Beckham and Romeo Beckham remained absent.
The Gap partnership marks a significant achievement for the Spice girl alum, blending her distinctive fashion sense with the popular multinational clothing brand, calling the collaboration a nostalgic return to early shopping experiences in the UK.
While the launch was positioned as a family-supported moment, Brooklyn’s absence comes amid ongoing feud within the Beckham family.
Despite the speculation, the fashion designer utilised the event to highlight her focus on family unity and long-term support for her children.
For those unaware, Beckham and Peltz families have dominated headlines in 2026 after Brooklyn Beckham issued a public statement distancing himself from his family.
The star-studded event was attended by famous celebrities and fashion insiders wearing pieces from the new collection, marking a strong commercial debut for the latest partnership.