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Netanyahu shares secret surgery details, prostate cancer treatment in health update

The Israeli prime minister reveals a previously undisclosed cancer update, as he shares his annual medical report

Netanyahu shares secret surgery details, prostate cancer treatment in health update
Netanyahu shares secret surgery details, prostate cancer treatment in health update

Benjamin Netanyahu has shared that he underwent treatment for early-stage prostate cancer, which he previously decided to keep under wraps amid the Iran war.

On Friday, April 24, the Israeli prime minister said that he had been treated for a malignant tumour following surgery on an enlarged prostate at the end of 2024.

He revealed that he was asked to delay the publication of his annual medication report during the height of the Iran war.

Netanyahu said he is now "healthy" and "in excellent condition" after treatment.

"A year and a half ago, I underwent successful surgery for an enlarged benign prostate, and since then I have been under routine medical monitoring," noted the prime minister.


He added, "In the last monitoring, a tiny spot of less than a centimetre was discovered in the prostate. Upon examination, it turned out to be a very early stage of a malignant tumour, with no spread or metastases whatsoever."

Netanyahu said he decided to undergo treatment at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem that "removed the problem and left no trace of it".

Drawing a parallel between his health and the current war situation, he added, "You already know me. When I'm given information in time about a potential danger, I want to address it immediately."

"This is true on the national level and also on the personal level. That's what I did," he said.

The PM said he had elected to delay the publication of his health report by two months "in order not to allow the Iranian terror regime to spread even more false propaganda against Israel".

This comes after President Donald Trump announced that a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has been extended by three weeks, in the wake of an uncertain second round of talks between the US and Iran in Islamabad, Pakistan.

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