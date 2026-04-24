US vs Spain: Pentagon email floats NATO suspension over Iran war rift

Tensions between Washington and Madrid reached a boiling point Friday following reports of an internal Pentagon email suggesting the U.S. might push to suspend Spain from NATO.
This rift stems from Spain’s refusal to support U.S. military operations in the ongoing war with Iran which began in late February.
The leaked correspondence reveals frustration among U.S. officials over Spain’s decision to deny overflight rights and bases access.
The email allegedly states that such operation is “just the absolute baseline for NATO” and explores punishing “difficult” allies by stripping them of prestigious roles.
Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson fueled the fire stating, “The War Department will ensure that the President has credible options to ensure that our allies are no longer a paper tiger.”
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, currently attending a summit in Cyprus, dismissed the threats with “absolute calm.” He told reporters, “We do not work with emails. We work with official documents and positions taken by the government of the United States.”
Sanchez defended Spain’s stance as a “loyal partner” that acts “always within the framework of international legality.”
Despite the pressure, Madrid maintains that the U.S. offensive in Iran lacks a legal mandate.