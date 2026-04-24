News
News

US vs Spain: Pentagon email floats NATO suspension over Iran war rift

US and Spain clash over NATO suspension threats following Madrid’s refusal to support the Iran war

US vs Spain: Pentagon email floats NATO suspension over Iran war rift
US vs Spain: Pentagon email floats NATO suspension over Iran war rift

Tensions between Washington and Madrid reached a boiling point Friday following reports of an internal Pentagon email suggesting the U.S. might push to suspend Spain from NATO.

This rift stems from Spain’s refusal to support U.S. military operations in the ongoing war with Iran which began in late February.

The leaked correspondence reveals frustration among U.S. officials over Spain’s decision to deny overflight rights and bases access.

The email allegedly states that such operation is “just the absolute baseline for NATO” and explores punishing “difficult” allies by stripping them of prestigious roles.

US and Spain clash over NATO suspension threats following Madrid’s refusal to support the Iran war
US and Spain clash over NATO suspension threats following Madrid’s refusal to support the Iran war

Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson fueled the fire stating, “The War Department will ensure that the President has credible options to ensure that our allies are no longer a paper tiger.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, currently attending a summit in Cyprus, dismissed the threats with “absolute calm.” He told reporters, “We do not work with emails. We work with official documents and positions taken by the government of the United States.”

Sanchez defended Spain’s stance as a “loyal partner” that acts “always within the framework of international legality.”

Despite the pressure, Madrid maintains that the U.S. offensive in Iran lacks a legal mandate.

UK flights disrupted as airlines slash routes over fuel price spike
UK flights disrupted as airlines slash routes over fuel price spike
Netanyahu shares secret surgery details, prostate cancer treatment in health update
Netanyahu shares secret surgery details, prostate cancer treatment in health update
Epstein kept alleged abuse victims in London flats after UK authorities declined probe
Epstein kept alleged abuse victims in London flats after UK authorities declined probe
China rejects Trump’s claim that seized Iranian ship was a ‘gift from China’
China rejects Trump’s claim that seized Iranian ship was a ‘gift from China’
London Marathon 2026: Record 59,000 runners set for historic Sunday race
London Marathon 2026: Record 59,000 runners set for historic Sunday race
Jaguar Land Rover recalls 170,000 vehicles over sudden drive power loss risk
Jaguar Land Rover recalls 170,000 vehicles over sudden drive power loss risk
Bill C-3 update: How Americans with Canadian ancestors can claim dual citizenship
Bill C-3 update: How Americans with Canadian ancestors can claim dual citizenship
African ‘King’ evicted from Scottish camp and deported to Ghana
African ‘King’ evicted from Scottish camp and deported to Ghana
Costco Recall 2026: 32 Degrees heated socks recalled over burn injuries
Costco Recall 2026: 32 Degrees heated socks recalled over burn injuries
Tornado emergency in Enid, OK: Large twister hits near Vance Air Force Base
Tornado emergency in Enid, OK: Large twister hits near Vance Air Force Base
UK Biobank data of 500,000 people listed for sale on Chinese site
UK Biobank data of 500,000 people listed for sale on Chinese site
Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? New update reveals concerning health condition
Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? New update reveals concerning health condition

Popular News

UK flights disrupted as airlines slash routes over fuel price spike

UK flights disrupted as airlines slash routes over fuel price spike
27 minutes ago
Anupam Kher shares special memory with Michael Jackson as 'Michael' fever takes over

Anupam Kher shares special memory with Michael Jackson as 'Michael' fever takes over
2 hours ago
Jimmy Fallon expresses regret to Christian Hubicki after 'Survivor' twist

Jimmy Fallon expresses regret to Christian Hubicki after 'Survivor' twist
3 hours ago