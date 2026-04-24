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UK flights disrupted as airlines slash routes over fuel price spike

Some leading carriers have planned to reduce their flights to the UK, including KLM, Air Canada, Asiana Airlines, more

UK flights disrupted as airlines slash routes over fuel price spike

Air travel to the UK is currently grappling with issues as airlines cut routes and fares saw a significant surge amid ongoing Middle East tensions, especially affecting fuel supply via the Strait of Hormuz.

Some leading carriers have planned to reduce their flights to the UK, including KLM, Air Canada, Asiana Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Lufthansa and Scandinavian Airlines.

Meanwhile, airlines such as IAG (owner of British Airways), easyJet, and Jet2Holidays plan to continue their operations despite the ongoing situation globally.


The severe disruption in airline operations come amid increasing jet fuels that are driving fare surges. Airlines like Air France-KLM, IndiGo, Pakistan International Airlines, Thai Airways, Turkish Airlines, and Virgin Atlantic are either increasing ticket prices or imposing additional charges.

Despite disruptions, cancellations are expected to remain limited. Airlines typically cancel flights on routes with multiple daily services to rebook passengers more easily.

It is pertinent to note that passengers still have some rights: Airlines must provide refunds and alternative flights in case of cancellation, and offer meals and accommodation for delays.

However, passengers will not get compensation for “extraordinary circumstances” such as war.

Experts advise travelers to stay flexible, consider alternative routes, and secure travel insurance to manage potential disruptions and rising costs.

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