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Epstein kept alleged abuse victims in London flats after UK authorities declined probe

New reports suggest that Jeffrey Epstein was housing multiple women in his London flats

Epstein kept alleged abuse victims in London flats after UK authorities declined probe
Epstein kept alleged abuse victims in London flats after UK authorities declined probe

Jeffrey Epstein used his flats in London to keep some of his alleged abuse victims after police in the UK decided to not investigate him, said reports.

According to the BBC, evidence of four flats in Kensington and Chelsea has emerged via receipts, emails and bank records contained within the Epstein files.

Six women who stayed in the properties have since claimed that they were sexually abused by the disgraced financier.

The women, some of whom were from Russia and Eastern Europe, were brought to the UK after the Metropolitan Police decided to not investigate Virginia Giuffre's 2015 allegation that she had been a victim of international trafficking to London.

Giuffre, who died at the age of 41 in April 2025, was one of Epstein's most high-profile accusers, alleging that the convicted child sex offender abused and trafficked her.

Virginia Giuffre
Virginia Giuffre

She claimed in a 2021 US lawsuit that King Charles' younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, had sex with her at a home in London in 2001 when she was 17 after she had been trafficked by Epstein, claims which the former prince has denied.

The BBC reported various details from the files dated around 2018 and 2019, after Giuffre's allegation, that show Epstein corresponding with women housed in flats in affluent areas of London.

In some of the exchanges seen by the broadcaster, Epstein uses aggressive language after the women apparently complained of the conditions.

Another message seen by the BBC reveals pictures of "cute" models sent to Epstein by one of the women in London.

Epstein also reportedly paid for at least five women, many of whom were in the UK on student visas, to study in London.

Millions of documents detailing the activities of Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, have been released since December last year.

The files were released after the US House of Representatives passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act and the Senate unanimously approved it, with President Donald Trump signing the bill into law the next day.

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