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  • By Hania Jamil
News

Real possum hides among plush toys in Australia airport gift shop

A real-life possum was spotted hanging around stuffed animal toys in Australia

  • By Hania Jamil
Real possum hides among plush toys in Australia airport gift shop
Real possum hides among plush toys in Australia airport gift shop

Passengers and staff at Hobart Airport in Tasmania, Australia, had an unexpected encounter as they witnessed a real animal hiding among animal plush toys.

Videos of the shop show a real possum hiding among its fluffy friends on the shelves of the Lagardère AWPL gift shop this week.

A passenger first spotted the possum peering out from among the toy kangaroos, dingoes, bilbies, and Tasmania devils.

As reported by The Guardian, Liam Bloomfield, the retail manager, said the staff and customers were left delighted after the rare experience.

"A passenger reported it to...one of the staff members on shift who couldn't quite believe what she was hearing," Bloomfield said.

He added, "She then called the [airport] management and said, 'We've got a possum in the store'."

A rep for the airport said the possum had remained calm as it was safely escorted out of the terminal.

Moreover, the manager shared that the store's staff have been voting to decide the name for the marsupial.

"We'll have a little shrine to the possum. There will be a nice little photo; once it gets a name, we will put a nice little post in front of the store to make sure it's remembered."

Bloomfield was not sure what caused possum to hang out at their shop. "I'm imagining it saw some of the plush animals that were for sale on the shelf, and it decided to make its home with those. It wanted to blend it," he quipped.

It remained unknown how long the possum spent in the store or how it got into the store.

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