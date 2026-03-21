Taylor Frankie Paul to face lawsuit? Here's what we know

Amid the viral domestic violence video, which led to the cancellation of The Bachelorette Season 22, it has been speculated that Taylor Frankie Paul could be asked to return her compensation for the show.
While talking to Page Six, lawyer Ashlee Difuntorum shed light on the legal trouble Paul could face amid the scandal.
He said, "When working with a public person for any project, companies almost always include a morality clause in the contract."
The clause highlights that the person involved cannot do anything to "reflect negativity on the company".
Paul's contract would likely also include a condition where she would not be paid the promised amount in case the morality clause were broken.
"If she's already been paid, it might require her to return that payment," he shared, adding, "Her contracts might also include liquidated damages (pre-determined amount of damages) or a requirement that she indemnify the company."
It was also revealed that there could be a chance that ABC could sue her for breach of contract, though it's more likely they would attack the production company.
"Typically, the network contracts with the production company, and then the production company contracts with the contestants, producer, crew, vendors, etc," Difuntorum said, explaining that there was probably a clause requiring the production company to vet the contestants and the lead.
He pointed out that production was most likely aware of Paul's alleged 2023 assault as it was heavily featured as a plotline in her reality TV show, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.
Moreover, a source shared with the outlet that ABC is not planning on taking any legal action against Paul.
The network cancelled Taylor Frankie Paul's The Bachelorette season just days before it was set to premier after a video of Paul throwing chairs at her now-ex, Dakota Mortensen, with their child present, went viral.