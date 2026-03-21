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  • By Bushra Saleem
News

OpenAI plans major hiring by end-2026 to close gap with AI competitors

OpenAI to nearly double workforce to 8,000, focuses on product development and sales

  • By Bushra Saleem
OpenAI plans major hiring by end-2026 to close gap with AI competitors
OpenAI plans major hiring by end-2026 to close gap with AI competitors

OpenAI is planning major recruitment by the end of the year amid increasing AI (artificial intelligence) competition.

According to Reuters, OpenAI plans to nearly double its workforce to 8,000 from 4,500 by the end of 2026.

Two people with the knowledge of matter told Financial Times that OpenAI plans to deploy most of the new hires across product development, engineering, research and sales.

The ChatGPT-maker is also ramping up recruitment of specialists focused on "technical ambassadorship," aimed ⁠at helping businesses make better use of its tools, the report added.

The company's latest funding round valued it at $840 billion, as Big ⁠Tech and Masayoshi Son's Softbank, opens new tab joined its blockbuster $110 billion round.

The FT sources said, “It does change how you think about everything from your products to how you serve the market.” Similar to the release of ChatGPT or reasoning models, the unexpected traction of coding models with businesses meant that "all of a sudden, the company kind of rotated on its axis."

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reportedly issued an internal "code ⁠red" in early December last year, pausing non-core projects and redirecting teams to ⁠accelerate development in response to Google's Gemini 3.

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