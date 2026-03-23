News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Apple introduces iOS 26.3.1 (a) update with Background Security Improvement

Apple's latest update is reminiscent of the Rapid Security Responses that the company launched in 2023

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Apple introduces iOS 26.3.1 (a) update with Background Security Improvement
Apple introduces iOS 26.3.1 (a) update with Background Security Improvement

Apple recently launched its iOS 26.3.1 (a), its first Background Security Improvement.

The Cupertino-based tech giant wrote that the update fixes an issue in WebKit, the engine which is equipped in Safari and other third-party browsers in iOS.

Moreover, Apple advised iPhone users to install the update.

How to access the iOS 26.3.1 (a) update?

To install iOS 26.3.1 (a) update, firstly launch Settings > Privacy & Security > Background Security Improvements.

If any user have enabled automatic installation of Background Security Improvements, your iPhone will automatically download the update.

Apple rolled out Background Security Improvements in November when the company launched iOS 26.1. "Background Security Improvements deliver lightweight security releases for components such as the Safari browser, WebKit framework stack, and other system libraries," Apple stated.

This latest update is reminiscent of the Rapid Security Responses that Apple launched in 2023, and shares the same naming convention.

However, the company has yet to issue a Rapid Security Response since the release of iOS 16.5.1 (c) in July 2023.

Though, Apple has not responded to any comment on any link between Rapid Security Responses and Background Security Improvements. 

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