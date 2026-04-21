WhatsApp is preparing to release the latest “WhatsApp Plus” paid subscription soon, and it just went live in the app‘s Android beta before an iOS launch.
Meta is currently pushing to generate subscription revenue across its platforms, and the instant-messaging app appears to be the next step after early Instagram tests.
WhatsApp 'Plus’ Subscription price
WhatsApp's new subscription tier is priced at around $2.99 per month, though regional variations may apply.
The subscription includes multiple premium features, including:
- Premium stickers
- Custom themes and app icons
- Ability to pin more chats
- Exclusive ringtones
- Improved chat management tools
WhatsApp’s paid subscription tier is currently limited to beta testers, with a broader roll out expected soon.
WhatsApp Plus’ Subscription launched for beta testers with premium features
However, reports suggest it will expand to Mac, iOS, and other platforms.
While Meta has yet to officially confirm the launch date of WhatsApp’s subscription tier, the beta roll out teases that WhatsApp is preparing to launch its first major paid tier worldwide.