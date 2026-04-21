Gemini in Chrome now available to THESE new countries

Google announced the expansion of Gemini in Chrome feature to seven countries, including Australia, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Vietnam.
The Alphabet-owned Google is currently incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) and Gemini into Chrome in several ways since 2025 via a floating window.
Earlier this year, Google launched a sidebar-based agent that would assist users answer questions across tabs and use the Personal Intelligence feature of Gemini that allows users to connect to several services, including Gmail and Google Photos, to get personalized responses.
Moreover, users can schedule meetings with Calendar, check location details with Maps, and draft and share emails with Gmail via this feature in Chrome.
Users can also transform their photos on the web using Nano Banana 2 in the sidebar.
Initially available to the US-based users through the January launch, and later expanded to other countries, including India, Canada, and New Zealand in March.
With this release, Gemini in Chrome has been expanded to a range of other countries, but Google’s agentic feature that can easily control your browser window to complete tasks is currently in the experimental phase and only available for AI Pro and AI Ultra paid plans across the US.
Availability
Gemini in Chrome is now available to both desktop and iOS in all of these countries except Japan.