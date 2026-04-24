Justin Bieber ignores Billie Eilish's heartfelt move after emotional Coachella 2026 reunion

Justin Bieber has seemingly snubbed Billie Eilish as he failed to acknowlege her heartiest gesture just days after emotional Coachella 2026 moment.
The Lonely hitmaker - who recently witnessed one of her dreams turning into reality with during his ideal Justin's Coachella performance, took to her Instagram on Thursday, April 23, to express her craze for the Baby crooner.
Billie shared a carousel of photos and videos from her teenage days - offering world a peek into her obsession with Justin.
The carousel featured a photo of Billie's bedroom with giant JB posters hanging on the wall.
It also included two sweet notes for the Sorry crooner, in which Billie poured her heart out.
"Don't talk to me" read the caption alongside the heartfelt tribute for the father of Jack Blues Bieber.
However, much to everyone's shock, Justin failed to double tap or comment on the post, which has already garnered more than 8million heart reacts and thousands of comments.
Infact, Hailey Bieber's husband posted a set of new photos from his Coachella performance just hours after Billie's Instagram post.
Last week, Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber sent the internet into a meltdown with their emotional encounter, during which the Wildfire songstress burst into tears as the STAY singer invited her on-stage mid-performance.