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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Iran rejects dialogue as Trump delays military strikes for five days

It comes after Donald Trump stated the US and Iran have held 'very good and productive conversations'

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Iran rejects dialogue as Trump delays military strikes for five days
Iran rejects dialogue as Trump delays military strikes for five days

Iran said there was “no dialogue” between Tehran and Washington, saying President Donald Trump’s claims as an attempt to reduce energy prices and buy time for military plans, as per local state media citing the foreign ministry.

As per Mehr News, there are several “initiatives” from regional countries, aiming to “reduce tensions.”

“Our response to all of them is clear: we are not the party that started this war, and all these requests should be referred to Washington,” the FM added.

It comes after President Donald Trump stated the US and Iran have held "very good and productive conversations" and that he will hold off military strikes against Iranian energy sites for five days, backing off his threat to hit if Tehran didn’t allow the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway essential to global economy, by tonight.

Trump’s statement followed Iran's National Defence Council stating that any attempt to hit the Iranian coast or islands will cause "all communication lines in the Persian Gulf to be mined". 

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