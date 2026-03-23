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  • By Hania Jamil
News

Leonid Radvinsky, owner of OnlyFans dies at 43: Cause of death revealed

The owner of adult-content platform OnlyFans has passed away at the age of 43, the company revealed

  • By Hania Jamil
Leonid Radvinsky, owner of OnlyFans dies at 43: Cause of death revealed
Leonid Radvinsky, owner of OnlyFans dies at 43: Cause of death revealed 

The owner of adult-content platform Leonid Radvinsky has passed away at the age of 43.

On Monday, March 23, the company announced the news of his death, citing cancer as the cause of his passing.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer. His family have requested privacy at this difficult time," said a company rep.

Radvinsky, a Ukrainian-American entrepreneur, acquired the parent company of OnlyFans, Fenix International Limited, in 2018 and served as its director and majority shareholder.

The computer programmer was also the founder of the adult cam site, MyFreeCams. He also ran Leo, a venture capital fund he founded in 2009 that focuses primarily on investments in technology companies.

Founded in 2016 by British entrepreneur Tim Stokely, OnlyFans gained momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic as lockdown drove both consumers and creators to online spaces, which turned the subscription-based platform into a mainstream source of income.

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