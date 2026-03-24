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  • By Hania Jamil
News

Queen Camilla, King Charles show off their playful side with cake cutting skills

King Charles and Queen Camilla enjoyed a series of public engagements during their visit to Cornwall

  • By Hania Jamil
Queen Camilla, King Charles show off their playful side with cake cutting skills
Queen Camilla, King Charles show off their playful side with cake cutting skills

King Charles and Queen Camilla travelled to Cornwall to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Eden Project.

During the milestone visit, the royals had a funny moment, when the Lord Lieutenant stepped in to provide his sword to cut a stunning cake to celebrate the occasion.

Charles and Camilla held the sword together and struggled to put a dent in the commemorative cake, a street-party-themed Victoria sponge, drawing light-hearted laughter from the crowd.

The couple were welcomed by students from Luxulyan School, who performed a singing display as the royals arrived at the venue.

On the meaningful trip, the king and queen learnt about The Eden Project's efforts in community building, education, and environmental restoration.


They also experienced a newly installed marble run, an attraction featuring over 100 metres of handcrafted wooden track.

Charles and Camilla were given specially crafted wooden "marbles'" to send down the run, which prompted His Majesty to throw in a joke, noting, "That's one way of losing your marbles!"

After the tour, the pair attended a celebratory Big Lunch gathering where they met with local volunteers and supporters involved in planning the upcoming Big Lunch and Big Help Out, set to take place from June 5 to June 8.

The Eden Project officially reached its 25th anniversary on March 17, 2026, marking a significant chapter in its history as it prepares to expand to additional locations and deepen its focus on environmental and social initiatives.

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