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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
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Iran hits US Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier amid rising tensions

The Iranian Navy used shore-based Qader cruise missiles to strike the carrier

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Iran hits US Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier amid rising tensions
Iran hits US Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier amid rising tensions

Tensions in the Middle East reached a critical point on Wednesday as the Iranian military announced it had launched cruise missiles at the USS Abraham Lincoln.

According to a statement released through state television, the Iranian Navy used shore-based Qader cruise missiles to strike the carrier.

The military claimed the assault was successful, stating that the missiles “targeted the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier belonging to the US and forced it to change its position.”


The operation follows weeks of heightened conflict. Iranian Navy chief Admiral Shahram Irani emphasized that the US fleet is under constant surveillance.

He warned that the carrier group’s movements are “constantly being monitored and as soon as this hostile fleet comes within range of our missile systems, it will be subjected to powerful strikes by the Iranian Navy.”

While Iranian state media released footage purportedly showing the launch, the United States has not yet confirmed any damage to the vessel.

This escalation comes amid reports of a potential 15-point peace plan being discussed through international mediators.

For now, the region remains on high alert as both sides maintain a heavy military presence near the vital shopping lanes of the Arabian Sea.

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