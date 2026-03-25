Zendaya spills on ‘perfect’ wedding amid Tom Holland marriage buzz

Amid the buzz surrounding her alleged secret marriage with Tom Holland, Zendaya has made a major revelation.
At the premiere of her upcoming romance and black comedy film, The Drama, at Pathé Palace in Paris, France, the Euphoria actress was asked a major question regarding her first wedding dance.
Interviewing the actress, Brut’s reporter asked Zendaya what she considers the “perfect song” for a couple’s first wedding dance.
“Oh my goodness. I have no idea. This is such a heavy, that’s such a big question. I have no idea,” reacted the Spider-Man 4 star, before continuing, “I think one of my favorite songs, I guess it’s a love song, is ‘Superstar’ by Usher.”
Zendaya’s statement comes on the heels of her ongoing secret marriage speculation with actor Tom Holland.
The rumors sparked a few weeks ago at the 2026 Oscar Awards when the actress’s stylist, Law Roach, hinted at Zendaya and Holland’s wedding by teasing, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.”
Shortly after Roach dropped the bombshell, photos featuring Tom Holland and Zendaya in wedding attire began making rounds on the internet, claimed to be from their secret nuptials.
The lovebirds, who first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, began dating shortly afterwards and got engaged over the Christmas holidays in late 2024.