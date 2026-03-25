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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
News

Tel Aviv swarmed by crows: Viral video sparks doomsday speculation

The birds’ behavior has been framed by some as a symbolic warning

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
The birds’ behavior has been framed by some as a symbolic warning
The birds’ behavior has been framed by some as a symbolic warning

A viral wave of video showing massive flocks of crows circling the skies over Tel Aviv has ignited a firestorm of online speculation with many users interpreting the sight as a “harbinger of doom.”

As the region remains on edge following recent missile strikes, the birds’ behavior has been framed by some as a symbolic warning of an impending “total catastrophe.”

The chatter has drawn on ancient traditions specifically Roman augury where unusual avian movements were seen as an omen for the “collapse” of empires.

Commentators on social media platforms have claimed that “divine protection has been withdrawn” echoing wartime superstitions once common ii Europe.


However, environmental experts are urging calm, noting that the “peak of the spring migration” is currently underway.

Ornithologist Yaron Charka explained that despite the ongoing conflict “the birds will get here and there by hook or by crook” to reach their nesting sites

Experts suggest the gatherings are likely driven by urban disturbances or food availability rather than mystical signals.

While some social media users insist “this is a bad sign,” scientists maintain that the crows are simply navigating their natural patterns through a tense human landscape.

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