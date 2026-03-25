Iranian nationals with tourist visas banned in Australia for six months

Iranian tourists will be banned from entering Australia for the next six months as the visa policy is amended amid ongoing tensions between the U.S., Iran, and Israel.
The Australian home affairs minister, Tony Burke, had disclosed new tough immigration laws over concerns that visitors may not be able to return to Iran.
Burke announced on Wednesday evening the control determination order would apply to all Iranians on tourist visas for the next six months, a move the government said was in the national interest amid rapidly changing global conditions.
He stated that the ban could apply to up to 7,200 Iranians with valid tourist visas—though some may still be given the chance to enter the country under special consideration.
Burke said the move has further enraged refugee and humanitarian advocates, who criticized the Albanese government for swiftly passing the “appalling” laws in March.
“There are many visitor visas that were issued before the conflict in Iran that may not have been issued if they were applied for now."
“Decisions about permanent stays in Australia should be deliberate decisions of the government, not a random consequence of who had booked a holiday," Burke added.
The Australian government is closely monitoring global developments and will adjust settings as required to ensure Australia’s migration system remains orderly, fair and sustainable.”
The order only applies to people with a valid tourist visa outside the country. An order can only last for six months before the minister has to apply for it again.
The government said “sympathetic consideration” would be given to the Iranian parents of Australian citizens. However, others on tourist visas needing to travel can apply for a permitted travel certificate.