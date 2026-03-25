Denmark's Prime minster resigns after failing in general elections

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has resigned from her position, as her Social Democratic Party had its worst election results since 1903 after failing in general elections held on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.
The party won just 38 seats in the 179-seat parliament, which is down from 54 years ago amid voter concerns over immigration, a cost-of-living crisis, and welfare.
The Social Democrats remain Denmark’s favorite party, but Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen admitted disappointment over the lower-than-expected vote count.
The red bloc holds 84 seats, with the blue bloc holding 77 seats.
As concluded, both fell short of the 90 seats required for a majority in the 179-seat parliament.
The royal palace said in a statement that the Danish prime minister had submitted her government’s resignation to the king after her three-party coalition suffered a large defeat in a general election.
Furthermore, the parties are set to launch potentially tough and long negotiations on Wednesday to determine whether the next government will be formed by Frederiksen or another party leader.