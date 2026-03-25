News
  • By Hafsa Naeem
News

Denmark's Prime minster resigns after failing in general elections

Mette Frederiksen resigns after historic election defeat and faces tough coalition talks

  • By Hafsa Naeem
Denmarks prime minister resigns after failing in general elections
Denmark's prime minister resigns after failing in general elections

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has resigned from her position, as her Social Democratic Party had its worst election results since 1903 after failing in general elections held on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

The party won just 38 seats in the 179-seat parliament, which is down from 54 years ago amid voter concerns over immigration, a cost-of-living crisis, and welfare.

The Social Democrats remain Denmark’s favorite party, but Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen admitted disappointment over the lower-than-expected vote count.

The red bloc holds 84 seats, with the blue bloc holding 77 seats.

As concluded, both fell short of the 90 seats required for a majority in the 179-seat parliament.

The royal palace said in a statement that the Danish prime minister had submitted her government’s resignation to the king after her three-party coalition suffered a ‌large defeat in a general election.

Furthermore, the parties are set to launch potentially tough and long negotiations on Wednesday to determine whether the next government will be formed by Frederiksen ‌or another party leader.

Iran arrests 39 people in Tehran for allegedly spying for US and Israel
Iran arrests 39 people in Tehran for allegedly spying for US and Israel
Tel Aviv swarmed by crows: Viral video sparks doomsday speculation
Tel Aviv swarmed by crows: Viral video sparks doomsday speculation
Iranian nationals with tourist visas banned in Australia for six months
Iranian nationals with tourist visas banned in Australia for six months
Iran hits US Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier amid rising tensions
Iran hits US Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier amid rising tensions
Oil prices fall, stocks rise as US-proposed Iran peace plan aims to ease tensions
Oil prices fall, stocks rise as US-proposed Iran peace plan aims to ease tensions
Diplomacy in Deadlock: Iran rejects peace talks, accuses Trump envoys of ‘Backstabbing’
Diplomacy in Deadlock: Iran rejects peace talks, accuses Trump envoys of ‘Backstabbing’
Inside Trump’s 15-Point Peace Plan: Key takeaways on Iran‑Israel Conflict
Inside Trump’s 15-Point Peace Plan: Key takeaways on Iran‑Israel Conflict
Surging Oil prices could trigger global recession, warns finance giant
Surging Oil prices could trigger global recession, warns finance giant
Fire ignites at Kuwait airport as drone attack targets fuel tanks
Fire ignites at Kuwait airport as drone attack targets fuel tanks
Iran allows non-hostile ships to pass through Strait of Hormuz on new terms
Iran allows non-hostile ships to pass through Strait of Hormuz on new terms
Nicky Henderson’s star hurdler Sir Gino dies: Cause of death revealed
Nicky Henderson’s star hurdler Sir Gino dies: Cause of death revealed
All eyes on Reeves as she plans energy bill support amid UK inflation
All eyes on Reeves as she plans energy bill support amid UK inflation

Popular News

Trump: Military chiefs Hegseth and Gen Caine reject Iran settlement for ‘total victory’

Trump: Military chiefs Hegseth and Gen Caine reject Iran settlement for ‘total victory’
15 minutes ago
Zendaya spills on ‘perfect’ wedding amid Tom Holland marriage buzz

Zendaya spills on ‘perfect’ wedding amid Tom Holland marriage buzz
an hour ago
Tel Aviv swarmed by crows: Viral video sparks doomsday speculation

Tel Aviv swarmed by crows: Viral video sparks doomsday speculation
55 minutes ago