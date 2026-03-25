Inside Trump’s 15-Point Peace Plan: Key takeaways on Iran‑Israel Conflict

US President Donald Trump sent a peace plan to Iran as he voiced optimism Tuesday, March 24, at ending nearly a month of warfare, with Tehran announcing that it will let “non-hostile” oil vessels go through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.
The tentative signs of a diplomatic solution came despite new violence.
Israel is not involved in the negotiations but was given a heads up by the Trump administration before discussions to end hostilities with Iran began on Sunday, an Israeli official told Channel 12.
The outlet’s report contains 14 of the 15 demands the Trump administration has conveyed to Iran.
1. Iran must dismantle existing nuclear capabilities
2. Iran must commit never to pursue nuclear weapons.
3. No uranium enrichment on Iranian territory.
4. Iran must hand its stockpile of enriched uranium to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
5. The Natanz, Isfahan and Fordo nuclear facilities must be dismantled.
6. The IAEA must be granted full access to Iran’s nuclear facilities.
7. Iran must abandon its “regional proxy paradigm.”
8. Iran must cease the funding, directing and arming its proxies.
9. The Strait of Hormuz must remain open.
10. Iran’s missile program must be limited in both range and quantity.
11. Iran must limit its use of missiles to self-defense.
In return, Iran would benefit from:
12. The end of sanctions imposed by the international community.
13. US assistance to advance its civilian nuclear program.
14. A “snapback” mechanism, allowing for the automatic reimposition of sanctions if Iran fails to comply, would be removed.
On the contrary, in reference to the above proposed plan, the Iranian regime has reportedly made outlandish demands in response to the US proposal.
As reported by the Wall Street Journal, Tehran is demanding the closure of all US military bases in the Gulf region and reparations for attacks on the country.
Notably, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt signaled that the US military operations against Iran will continue until Trump’s objectives are met.