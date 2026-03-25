Iran arrests 39 people in Tehran for allegedly spying for US and Israel

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry confirmed authorities have detained nearly 39 people over the suspicion of being involved with US-Israel, seized weapons and ammunition, with up to seven Starlink devices in Tehran.
As per Mehr News Agency who carried the statement that 27 of those arrested were members of two groups it labeled as “terrorist” organizations.
Nearly 49 homemade bombs, two Kalashnikov rifles, 16 handguns, 50 magazine clips and over 1,500 rounds of ammunition were seized while taking the suspects into custody.
Notably, a nationwide internet blackout imposed by the Iranian authorities has entered its 26th day, causing difficulties for Iranian citizens to connect with each other.
Meanwhile, US-Israel and Iran continue to target each other, resulting in escalating tensions across the Middle East and worldwide.
Pakistan has stepped in to resolve the ongoing conflict, offering to host US-Iran talks to end the war.
China has also signalled support for the Pakistani offer, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian stating, “Ceasefire and peace talks are more important tasks at hand.”
“China supports all efforts conducive to easing tensions, de-escalating the situation and restoring dialogue,” the spokesperson added.