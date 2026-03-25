Diplomacy in Deadlock: Iran rejects peace talks, accuses Trump envoys of ‘Backstabbing’

Tensions between the United States and Iran have hit a fresh diplomatic wall as Tehran reportedly refuses to engage with President Donald Trump’s top envoys.
According to The Telegraph, Iranian officials have accused Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner of “backstabbing” following military strikes that hit the Iranian capital just hours after high-level talks in February.
Gulf sources indicate that the Iranian leadership is no longer willing to sit down with Kushner or Witkoff, believing the duo played a role in the February escalation.
“They don’t want to work with Jared Kushner and Witkoff because they stabbed them in back” a source revealed.
In a shift of strategy, Vice President JD Vance is now being positioned as the potential chief negotiator. Despite his relative silence during the conflict, Vance is seen by Tehran as a more reliable partner.
“Vance is preferred,” the source added, noting that the Iranians believe “Vance will stick to his word.”
His involvement is viewed as providing the “appropriate seniority” required for discussions with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.
While Pakistan and Turkey have offered to mediate, the success of any talks this week hinges on whether this change in personnel can bridge the deep-seated mistrust.