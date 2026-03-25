News
  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
News

Diplomacy in Deadlock: Iran rejects peace talks, accuses Trump envoys of ‘Backstabbing’

Pakistan and Turkey have offered to mediate

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Iran rejects peace talks, accuses Trump envoys of ‘Backstabbing’
Iran rejects peace talks, accuses Trump envoys of ‘Backstabbing’

Tensions between the United States and Iran have hit a fresh diplomatic wall as Tehran reportedly refuses to engage with President Donald Trump’s top envoys.

According to The Telegraph, Iranian officials have accused Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner of “backstabbing” following military strikes that hit the Iranian capital just hours after high-level talks in February.

Gulf sources indicate that the Iranian leadership is no longer willing to sit down with Kushner or Witkoff, believing the duo played a role in the February escalation.


“They don’t want to work with Jared Kushner and Witkoff because they stabbed them in back” a source revealed.

In a shift of strategy, Vice President JD Vance is now being positioned as the potential chief negotiator. Despite his relative silence during the conflict, Vance is seen by Tehran as a more reliable partner.

“Vance is preferred,” the source added, noting that the Iranians believe “Vance will stick to his word.”

His involvement is viewed as providing the “appropriate seniority” required for discussions with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

While Pakistan and Turkey have offered to mediate, the success of any talks this week hinges on whether this change in personnel can bridge the deep-seated mistrust.

Inside Trump’s 15-Point Peace Plan: Key takeaways on Iran‑Israel Conflict
Inside Trump’s 15-Point Peace Plan: Key takeaways on Iran‑Israel Conflict
Surging Oil prices could trigger global recession, warns finance giant
Surging Oil prices could trigger global recession, warns finance giant
Fire ignites at Kuwait airport as drone attack targets fuel tanks
Fire ignites at Kuwait airport as drone attack targets fuel tanks
Iran allows non-hostile ships to pass through Strait of Hormuz on new terms
Iran allows non-hostile ships to pass through Strait of Hormuz on new terms
Nicky Henderson’s star hurdler Sir Gino dies: Cause of death revealed
Nicky Henderson’s star hurdler Sir Gino dies: Cause of death revealed
All eyes on Reeves as she plans energy bill support amid UK inflation
All eyes on Reeves as she plans energy bill support amid UK inflation
Airstrikes hit Iran as Tehran targets Israel despite Trump talk signals
Airstrikes hit Iran as Tehran targets Israel despite Trump talk signals
Major tie-up: Australia, EU reach trade deal amid global economic uncertainty
Major tie-up: Australia, EU reach trade deal amid global economic uncertainty
Explosions heard at Lebanese christian town north of Beirut
Explosions heard at Lebanese christian town north of Beirut
Iran names Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr as new security chief: Here's what to know about him
Iran names Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr as new security chief: Here's what to know about him
Texas: Massive fire, explosion tear through Valero Oil Refinery in Port Arthur
Texas: Massive fire, explosion tear through Valero Oil Refinery in Port Arthur
7.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Tonga in Pacific Ocean
7.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Tonga in Pacific Ocean

Popular News

Robert Pattinson settles 'Team Edward vs Team Jacob' debate with one comment

Robert Pattinson settles 'Team Edward vs Team Jacob' debate with one comment
12 minutes ago
Apple introduces iOS 26.4 update with THESE exciting features

Apple introduces iOS 26.4 update with THESE exciting features
23 minutes ago
Oil prices fall, stocks rise as US-proposed Iran peace plan aims to ease tensions

Oil prices fall, stocks rise as US-proposed Iran peace plan aims to ease tensions
21 minutes ago