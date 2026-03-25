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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
News

Pentagon deploys 82nd Airborne to Middle East: 1st BCT mobilised amid Iran conflict

The paratroopers join nearly 5,000 Marines already heading to the region

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
The paratroopers join nearly 5,000 Marines already heading to the region
The paratroopers join nearly 5,000 Marines already heading to the region

The Pentagon has officially confirmed that approximately 2,000 to 3,000 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division are deploying to the Middle East.

This elite group includes the 1st Brigade Combat Team which currently serves as the nation’s Immediate Response Force (IRF), a unit capable of mobilizing anywhere in the world within 18 hours.

The move comes as the conflict with Iran enters its fourth week.

While President Trump has recently suggested that diplomatic talks are progressing, stating, “The other side, I can tell you, they’d like to make a deal,” the military buildup suggests the US is keeping all options on the table.


Pentagon officials confirmed the movement in a statement today, saying, “We can confirm elements of the 82nd Airborne Division HQs, some division enablers and the 1st BCT will be deploying to the CENTCOM AOR.”

The paratroopers join nearly 5,000 Marines already heading to the region. Unlike the Marines, who often handle evacuations, these soldiers are specialists in seizing airfields and securing hostile territory.

Despite the deployment, the Pentagon noted that “due to operations security we have nothing additional to provide at this time” regarding their specific destination or mission.

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