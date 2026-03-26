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  • By Hania Jamil
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Dash Crofts, 'Summer Breeze' singer dies at 85: Cause of Death revealed

The Seals & Croft member Dash Croft has passed away almost four years after his teammate's death

  • By Hania Jamil
Dash Crofts, Summer Breeze singer dies at 85: Cause of Death revealed
Dash Crofts, 'Summer Breeze' singer dies at 85: Cause of Death revealed

Dash Crofts, member of the soft rock duo Seals & Croft, has passed away at the age of 85.

A family member of the Summer Breeze creator informed TMZ that Crofts passed away on Wednesday, March 25, from complications of heart surgery.

His death was first announced by producer Louie Shelton early Thursday morning. Shelton produced Seals & Crofts' biggest hits, including Year of Sunday (1971), Summer Breeze (1972), Diamond Girl (1973), and Get Closer (1976).

Dash, whose real name was Darrell Crofts, was a member of the renowned duo with Jim Seal, who passed away in 2022.

Jim and Dash first met as teens in Texas and started touring with The Champs in 1958, not long after they made their hit Tequila.

They formed their own band in the 1960s and impressed on the charts, landing five gold albums between 1972 and 1976.

However, their celebrated run as the soft rock duo was not without controversy, as the pair landed in hot water after recording an anti-abortion track titled Unborn Child in 1974, in the wake of the Roe v. Wade decision.

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