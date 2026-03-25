Iran's 5 conditions to end the conflict? US peace plan rejected

In a major diplomatic development on March 25, 2026, Iran officially rejected a US peace proposal, instead laying out five strict conditions to end the month-long war.
The conflict which began in late February following the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has severely disrupted global oil markets and closed the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
According to state-run Press TV, a senior official stated that Iran will not let others “dictate the timing of the war’s end” and will only stop fighting if its specific demands are met.
The five conditions include a “complete halt to aggression and assassinations,” and the establishment of “concrete mechanisms” to ensure the war is never “reimposed” on the nation.
Additionally, Tehran is demanding the “guaranteed and clearly” defined payment of war damages and reparations.
Furthermore, Iran insists on the conclusion of the war across “all fronts” including for its regional allies. Finally, the government demands international recognition of its “sovereign right to exercise authority over the Strait of Hormuz,” calling it a “natural and legal right.”
While the US continues to push its own 15-point plan through mediators in Pakistan, Iran maintains that its “defensive operations” will continue until these five terms are secured.