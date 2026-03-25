Trump’s viral Iran war ‘Hype Videos’ spark outrage among defense officials

The Trump administration has officially discarded traditional wartime decorum replaced by a surreal social media blitz that has left veteran diplomats and military officials “mortified.”
As Operation Epic Fury escalates against Iran, the White House is releasing TikTok-style “hype edits” that blend real combat footage with video games and pop culture.
One viral clip features legendary bowler Pete Weber striking down computer-generated pins representing the Iranian military, set to a Lynyrd Skynyrd soundtrack.
Another video, titled “Justice the American Way” splices footage of Tomahawk missiles with scenes from Gladiator and Iron Man.
Despite the gravity of the conflict including reports of a tragic US strike on an Iranian school, the administration is leaning into a “video game” aesthetic to maintain domestic engagement.
The strategy is a hit within the West Wing. A senior White House official told Politico, “We’re over here just grinding away on banger memes, dude. There’s an entertainment factor to what we do.”
However, critics argue this “slopaganda” treats war as a spectator sport. As one former official noted, the goal seems to be “scoring, winning and humiliating the other side” rather than soberly managing a global crisis.