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  • By Hafsa Naeem
News

Trump says, ‘No plan for ceasefire’ as Iran rejects peace plan, rules out negotiations

The statement came after Tehran reportedly rejected 'peace talks' and proposed 'five' new conditions

  • By Hafsa Naeem
Trump says, ‘No plan for ceasefire’ as Iran rejects peace plan, rules out negotiations
Trump says, ‘No plan for ceasefire’ as Iran rejects peace plan, rules out negotiations

Trump claimed that Iran is not willing for 'negotiations' to end tensions, as Tehran rejected the U.S.'s 15-point proposed peace plan sent through mediators to end the months-long war between Iran and Israel, following the Middle East crisis.

The statement came after Tehran reportedly rejected 'peace talks' and proposed 'five' new conditions

which includes a “complete halt to aggression and assassinations" and the establishment of “concrete mechanisms” to ensure the war is never “reimposed” on the nation.

In addition to that, Iran is also demanding the “guaranteed and clearly” defined payment of war damages and reparations.

Previously Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, stated that top Iranian officials are reviewing proposals offered by the Trump administration to end the war, but Tehran has “no intention” of holding direct talks with the US.

However, Araghchi clarified that the statement “does not mean negotiations” with the US were ongoing.

He said Tehran had demanded a permanent end to the war and compensation for all destruction during the conflict.

Earlier, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump was prepared to “unleash hell” on Iran if Tehran did not come to the negotiation table.

The US has confirmed the deployment of troops to the Middle East after Iran reportedly sent back the “excessive” demands of Trump’s peace plan.

The Pentagon confirmed to The Independent on Wednesday that some elements of the 82nd Airborne Division, some division enablers, and the 1st Brigade Combat Team would be deploying to the region.

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