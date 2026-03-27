Kanye West finally unveils 20 new songs as he confirms AI-free album 'Bully' 

Kanye West's highly anticipated music album, Bully, is finally here!
The United States of America's most controversial rap icon has made a striking return to the music industry, as he released his twelfth studio album after an intense delay.
On Thursday, March 26, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, took to his Instagram account to reveal the 20 names of his new tracks featuring in the musical collection.
"BULLY ON THE WAY NO AI," Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband made a shocking confirmation in his caption, sending fans into a frenzy once again.
His upcoming album will feature songs, including Sisters and Brothers, Whatever Works, Father, All the Love, I Can’t Wait, Bully, Mama’s Favorite, Punch Drunk, This a Must, Outside, Preacherman, White Lines, Circles, This One Here, King, Beauty and the Beast, Damn, Last Breath, Highs and Lows, and Mission Control.
Kanye, who has a long history of delayed launches, has released Bully on the same day that the entire music industry is celebrating musicians' efforts and contributions in the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards ceremony.
The new album marked his first solo project with his independent label Gamma, since he launched his music album, Donda 2, in 2022.