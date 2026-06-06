Selena Gomez shares 'very excited' update amid BFF Taylor Swift's wedding buzz 

Selena Gomez has dropped a "very excited" update amid Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding buzz.
The Calm Down hitmaker, currently filming for the new season of the superhit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, shared an exciting update just a few days before her best friend forever walks down the aisle.
On Saturday, June 6th, Gomez turned to her Instagram account and released a slew of images herself, showing off her great makeup skills.
"Something very, very exciting is happening with @rarebeauty," the Rare Beauty founder teased her fans.
She also gave a subtle nod to her fellow singer Olivia Dean, as she played her iconic song, I Could Be a Florist, which she released in 2023.
As the fresh photos gained popularity on social media, several fans flocked to the comment section as most of them were convinced that Gomez, 33, gave a hint about her role in Taylor Swift's wedding with Travis Kelce.
Similarly, when Selena Gomez announced her secret engagement to her husband, Benny Blanco, in 2024, the Life of a Showgirl revealed at the time that she would be a flower girl.
Fans are also assuming that the Emilia Pérez star will also be a flower girl at Taylor's wedding.
This update came after multiple sources claimed that the 14-time Grammy-winning musician is set to tie the knot at the iconic Madison Square Garden on July 4th, 2026.
So far, neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce's representatives has confirmed the details of their high-profile marriage.