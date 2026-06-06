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Jin Ze dead at 33: Fans in disbelief as Chinese TV star's cause of death revealed

'The Legally romance' star found dead at the age of 33 his talent agency confirmed over the weekend

Jin Ze dead at 33: Fans in disbelief as Chinese TV stars cause of death revealed
Jin Ze dead at 33: Fans in disbelief as Chinese TV star's cause of death revealed

Jin Ze has passed away at the ag of 33!

The Legally Romance actor tragically died on Thursday, June 4th, at his residence in Hangzhou, China.

Jin’s talent agency, Shengshi Guangnian Culture Co., Ltd, confirmed his sudden demise in a press release on Saturday, June 6th.

"We announce with profound sorrow that our contracted actor Jin Ze (Zhang Jiawei) passed away at his home in Hangzhou on June 4th, 2026," the heartbreaking statement said.

Furthermore, they urged fans for privacy and requested that they refrain from spreading misinformation regarding the actor’s death.

"Let’s preserve Jin Ze’s dignity and give his family space to grieve," they concluded.

those unaware, Jin Z was born in 1993 and has begun his career as a Chinese fashion model and actor who shot to fame for his roles in popular modern Chinese romance dramas.

The deceased actor, whose real name was Zhang Jiawei, appeared in several Chinese dramas, including Hello Joann, Legally Romance, and Don’t Negotiate with Your Boss.

However, the cause of death has remained undisclosed as the police have been investigating his sudden passing. 

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