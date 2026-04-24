Rob Reiner’s son speaks out after parents’ deaths and brother’s murder charges

Jake Reiner, son of filmmaker Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner, has opened up about the devastating loss of his parents, who were stabbed to death at their own home in December 2025 in an incident that has also led to his brother, Nick Reiner, being charged with their murders.
Though Nick has pleaded not guilty, he is currently under custody awaiting trial.
In a blog post, Jake penned down the tragedy, describing it as a “living nightmare,” saying "nothing compares to losing both of them at the same time and, on top of that, having your brother be at the center of it.”
While recalling the painful moment, when his sister called her to inform about the devastating news that shook themselves, the actor said, "My world, as I knew it, had collapsed, and I was in a trance."
"It's too devastating to comprehend. I still wake up every morning having to convince myself that, no, it's not a dream. This truly is my living nightmare," Jake added.
Furthermore, he described the drive to his family home as “unendurable” and expressed disbelief at how quickly his life had changed.
Jake paid tribute to his parents, saying, "They deserved to be loved, they deserved to be respected, and above all they deserved to be appreciated for how much they gave to all three of us and to the world."
Rob Reiner is known for directing films such as When Harry Met Sally and Stand by Me. Jake said he would trade his most cherished memories if he could have one more hour with his parents.
Moreover, Jake Reiner has requested everyone for some privacy and compassion as the family is enduring the pain and awaits further legal proceedings.