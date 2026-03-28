12 US troops injured in Iran strike on military base in Saudi Arabia after Israel attack

Iran hit a US military base in Saudi Arabia in response to Israel's attacks on two of the country's nuclear facilities, wounding at least 12 American soldiers.
According to US officials, two of the wounded military personnel were seriously hurt in the attack. Several refuelling aircraft were also damaged amid the attack on the Prince Sultan airbase.
Israel hit Iran's nuclear facilities on Friday hours after threatening to "escalate and expand" its campaign against Tehran.
After Israel claimed responsibility, Iran threatened to retaliate, as Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on X, "Iran will exact HEAVY price for Israeli crimes."
Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation said the Shahid Khondab heavy water complex in Arak and the Ardakan yellowcake production plant in Yazd Province were targeted in the Israeli strike.
Moreover, local outlets did not report any casualties, and there was no risk of contamination. The Arak plant has not been operational since Israel attacked it last June.
On the other hand, on Friday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the US expects military operations against Iran would be concluded within weeks.