Salman Khan’s new superhero movie gets major update as filming date confirmed

Salman Khan’s upcoming movie has received a major update from the makers.
In its latest report on Thursday, April 30, Pinkvilla reported that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star – who has been locked in for The Family Man creators Raj and DK’s yet-untitled film – will begin filming for it in October 2026.
Produced by Atul Agnihotri, the superhero genre film is described as a high-concept action entertainer.
It was also shared that the makers are trying to make Mythri Movie Makers join the project as a studio partner.
According to the insiders close to the project, the makers are currently in the pre-production phase and are working to lock the scale, look, and technical aspects.
“It’s a big-budget superhero film designed for a global audience. The team is aiming to begin filming by October 2026, once all pre-visualisation and prep work is in place,” shared a tipster.
While it was speculated that Samantha Ruth Prabhu would be locked in to star alongside Salman Khan as his female lead, the sources revealed that the actress is not part of the film.
“The reports of Samantha being cast are completely untrue. The makers are still exploring options and will finalize the female lead in the next couple of months,” they noted.
Previously, it was revealed that the upcoming project, an action-comedy, is a genre that suits the Bollywood film star’s persona both on and off the screen, while allowing Raj & DK to bring their signature style to it.
Besides this, Salman Khan is set to return to the big screens on August 14, 2026, with his upcoming war action film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.
He is also filming for an untitled action film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, set to release on Eid 2027.