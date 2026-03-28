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  • By Hania Jamil
News

American Airlines flight attendant search in Colombia ends with body discovery

A week-long search for the missing flight attendant, who disappeared during a layover in Colombia, has reportedly been concluded

  • By Hania Jamil
American Airlines flight attendant search in Colombia ends with body discovery
American Airlines flight attendant search in Colombia ends with body discovery

The Dallas-based American Airlines flight attendant who disappeared in Colombia earlier this week was found dead.

As reported by Fox4 News, on Friday, March 27, officials said they found the body of 32-year-old Fernando Gutierrez.

According to the mayor of Medellín, an unidentified body was located in Jericó, near Puente Iglesias. Gutierrez's father, who is currently in Medellín, was immediately notified. The US ambassador to Colombia was also looped in on the update.

It's not yet clear if Gutierrez was the victim of a crime, as a medical examiner is still working to determine the cause of death.

Gutierrez disappeared on Saturday night, March 21, while in Medellín for a routing layover. He was scheduled to stay overnight before working a flight to Miami the following day.

He reportedly shared his location at an Airbnb shortly before he went missing. Friends and co-workers later filed a missing person report with local authorities.

Previously, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants told the outlet that it was supporting all efforts to locate their colleague.

In a statement, American Airlines said it was "actively engaged" with local law enforcement and was providing support to Gutierrez's family during the ongoing investigation.

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