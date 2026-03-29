News
  • By Hafsa Naeem
News

China: 3 dead, 25 critically injured after high-rise building caught fire

Fire broke out in Qinxian Street building in Taiyuan; rescue operations underway

  • By Hafsa Naeem
China: 3 dead, 25 critically injured after high-rise building caught fire
China: 3 dead, 25 critically injured after high-rise building caught fire

Three dead and more than 25 injured in critical condition after a high-rise building in China caught fire on Saturday evening.

As reported by the Xinhua News Agency, the fire broke out at a building in China's northern Shanxi province at around 8 pm on Saturday, and the open flames were largely extinguished the same night.

Fire and rescue personnel conducting search and rescue operations inside the building said that the structure that caught fire and a hotel are located in the same building, with the point of origin situated on the eastern side, where a north-south thoroughfare runs.

By 1:00 am Sunday, local time, extensive burn marks were visible on the exterior wall of the building’s eastern side, while several storefronts adjacent to the passage were gutted by the fire and sustained severe damage.

In addition to that, multiple on-site fire videos posted by netizens show that the blaze was largely concentrated on the exterior walls of the building.

Moreover, several electric bicycles parked in front of the storefronts were also burned down to bare metal frames.

As reported, the passage of the building was strewn with debris—much of it residue from burned aluminum composite panels.

Additionally, the cause of the blaze is under investigation, and follow-up work is ongoing as officers continue to assess the situation following the exact cause that led to the incident.

Notably, the same building caught fire in November 2023, where 26 people reportedly died.

London Protests: Organisers claim half a million join Together Alliance anti-far right march
London Protests: Organisers claim half a million join Together Alliance anti-far right march
‘No Kings’ protests: Record 9 million Americans rally across 50 states
‘No Kings’ protests: Record 9 million Americans rally across 50 states
Cyclone Narelle: Why the sky turned blood red in Western Australia
Cyclone Narelle: Why the sky turned blood red in Western Australia
Breaking: Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missile and 5 drones over Riyadh
Breaking: Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missile and 5 drones over Riyadh
Breaking: Kuwait International Airport radar system severely damaged in drone strikes
Breaking: Kuwait International Airport radar system severely damaged in drone strikes
Breaking: Marco Rubio says Iran war to end in ‘Weeks, Not Months’
Breaking: Marco Rubio says Iran war to end in ‘Weeks, Not Months’
Israel strikes Iran nuclear sites: Pezeshkian warns of ‘strong retaliation’ for Yazd attack
Israel strikes Iran nuclear sites: Pezeshkian warns of ‘strong retaliation’ for Yazd attack
Yemen’s Houthis join Iran conflict with missile strikes on Israel
Yemen’s Houthis join Iran conflict with missile strikes on Israel
‘He’s Gotta Be Nice’: How the Energy War 2026 forced MBS into Trump’s orbit
‘He’s Gotta Be Nice’: How the Energy War 2026 forced MBS into Trump’s orbit
House Republicans block Senate deal, extending partial government shutdown
House Republicans block Senate deal, extending partial government shutdown
Nepal's ex-PM KP Sharma Oli arrested over fatal protest crackdown
Nepal's ex-PM KP Sharma Oli arrested over fatal protest crackdown
American Airlines flight attendant search in Colombia ends with body discovery
American Airlines flight attendant search in Colombia ends with body discovery

Popular News

China: 3 dead, 25 critically injured after high-rise building caught fire

China: 3 dead, 25 critically injured after high-rise building caught fire
41 minutes ago
Victoria and David Beckham join Geri Halliwell at Cruz’s London gig

Victoria and David Beckham join Geri Halliwell at Cruz’s London gig
10 hours ago
London Protests: Organisers claim half a million join Together Alliance anti-far right march

London Protests: Organisers claim half a million join Together Alliance anti-far right march
11 hours ago