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Arcadia Lake Shooting: 10 injured at Edmond party, suspect at large

Officials believe there is no immediate danger to the community

Arcadia Lake Shooting: 10 injured at Edmond party, suspect at large
Arcadia Lake Shooting: 10 injured at Edmond party, suspect at large

A large gathering of young people turned into a scene of chaos late Sunday night when gunfire erupted at Arcadia Lake leaving at least ten people injured.

Authorities say the shooting occurred around 9:00 PM during a party at the popular recreational spot just north of Oklahoma City.

The Edmond Police Department confirmed that ten victims were transported to local hospital though the final number may rise.

Spokesperson Emily Ward noted that “in addition to the 10 people taken to hospitals, more may have driven themselves” and stated that the victims are currently in “various conditions.”


Police from multiple agencies including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol swarmed the lake area following the reports.

While the shooter remains at large, officials believe there is no immediate danger to the community.

“We’re kind of all over the metro speaking with victims and witnesses,” Ward said, adding that “there was no reason to believe there was a threat to the public” at this time.

A reunification center has been established at a nearby Walmart for families looking for loved ones. No suspects are currently in custody as investigators continue to piece together what sparked the violence.

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