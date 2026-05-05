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5 most expensive Met Gala outfits that stole the spotlight on red carpets

From Kim Kardashian to Blake Lively, here’s a list of celebrities who wore the most expensive outfits in Met Gala history

5 most expensive Met Gala outfits that stole the spotlight on red carpets
5 most expensive Met Gala outfits that stole the spotlight on red carpets

The Met Gala is more than just a fashion event – it’s a stage for unforgettable style moments and record-breaking luxury.

Every year, the star-studded event transforms into a spectacle of art, fashion, and celebrity influence, and while many outfits keep fans hooked with their bold designs, some grab attention for their extraordinary cost.

From diamond-studded gowns to custom haute couture masterpieces, the Met Gala red carpet consistently delivers some of the most-talked about looks in the world.

As the high-profile event gears up for its 2026 ceremony on Monday, May 4, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, let’s have a look at the five most expensive outfits ever worn by celebrities in Met Gala history.

Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe dress (2022):

Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe dress (2022)
Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe dress (2022)

At the 2022 Met Gala, Kim Kardashian – following that year’s theme “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” left the world speechless with the most expensive outfit ever in the event’s history.

The gown – designed by Jean Louis and worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962 to sing birthday song for President John F. Kennedy – was reportedly worth an estimate of $4.8 million to $5 million due to its historical significance and extreme fragility, making it impossible to modify.

Rihanna’s Guo Pei imperial yellow cape gown (2015):

Rihanna’s Guo Pei imperial yellow cape gown (2015)
Rihanna’s Guo Pei imperial yellow cape gown (2015)

Rihanna’s 2015 Met Gala look is widely considered as one of the most iconic in the glamorous event’s history.

The 2015 theme for Met Gala was “China: Through the Looking Glass,” for which the Diamonds hitmaker slipped into a jaw-dropping imperial yellow fur-trimmed cape gown designed by Chinese couturier Guo Pei and was worth approximately $3.97 million to $4 million.

Blake Lively’s Versace Statue of Liberty gown (2022):

Blake Lively’s Versace Statue of Liberty gown (2022)
Blake Lively’s Versace Statue of Liberty gown (2022)

For the theme “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” Blake Lively stunned the 2022 Met Gala in designer Atelier Versace’s breathtaking gown featuring a shimmering, beaded bronze and copper column dress with a long, aquamarine train.

The iconic dress took more than 600 hours to embroider and was worth approximately $2 million.

Katy Perry’s Angel wings gown (2018):

Katy Perry’s Angel wings gown (2018)
Katy Perry’s Angel wings gown (2018)

Katy Perry left the audiences speechless at the 2018 Met Gala when she arrived on the red carpet in an overly dramatic, custom-made Versace ensemble.

Following the theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” the 143 hitmaker wore a shimmering gold chainmail minidress with long sleeves and a high neckline.

The dress – estimated to be $1-2 million – also included large, dramatic wings made of delicate mesh that sparkled under the lights, giving the singer warrior-angel vibes.

Zendaya’s Cinderella light-up gown (2019):

Zendaya’s Cinderella light-up gown (2019)
Zendaya’s Cinderella light-up gown (2019)

Zendaya channeled Cinderella at the 2019 Met Gala to fit the theme “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

For the high-profile event, the Euphoria actress was dressed in a custom animatronic gown, designed by luxury fashion line Tommy Hilfiger in collaboration with Hussein Chalayan, that featured a corset, voluminous skirt, and puffy white sleeves.

The breathtaking gown approximately costed a whopping $1.5 million.

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