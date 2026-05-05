5 most expensive Met Gala outfits that stole the spotlight on red carpets

The Met Gala is more than just a fashion event – it’s a stage for unforgettable style moments and record-breaking luxury.
Every year, the star-studded event transforms into a spectacle of art, fashion, and celebrity influence, and while many outfits keep fans hooked with their bold designs, some grab attention for their extraordinary cost.
From diamond-studded gowns to custom haute couture masterpieces, the Met Gala red carpet consistently delivers some of the most-talked about looks in the world.
As the high-profile event gears up for its 2026 ceremony on Monday, May 4, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, let’s have a look at the five most expensive outfits ever worn by celebrities in Met Gala history.
Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe dress (2022):
At the 2022 Met Gala, Kim Kardashian – following that year’s theme “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” left the world speechless with the most expensive outfit ever in the event’s history.
The gown – designed by Jean Louis and worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962 to sing birthday song for President John F. Kennedy – was reportedly worth an estimate of $4.8 million to $5 million due to its historical significance and extreme fragility, making it impossible to modify.
Rihanna’s Guo Pei imperial yellow cape gown (2015):
Rihanna’s 2015 Met Gala look is widely considered as one of the most iconic in the glamorous event’s history.
The 2015 theme for Met Gala was “China: Through the Looking Glass,” for which the Diamonds hitmaker slipped into a jaw-dropping imperial yellow fur-trimmed cape gown designed by Chinese couturier Guo Pei and was worth approximately $3.97 million to $4 million.
Blake Lively’s Versace Statue of Liberty gown (2022):
For the theme “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” Blake Lively stunned the 2022 Met Gala in designer Atelier Versace’s breathtaking gown featuring a shimmering, beaded bronze and copper column dress with a long, aquamarine train.
The iconic dress took more than 600 hours to embroider and was worth approximately $2 million.
Katy Perry’s Angel wings gown (2018):
Katy Perry left the audiences speechless at the 2018 Met Gala when she arrived on the red carpet in an overly dramatic, custom-made Versace ensemble.
Following the theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” the 143 hitmaker wore a shimmering gold chainmail minidress with long sleeves and a high neckline.
The dress – estimated to be $1-2 million – also included large, dramatic wings made of delicate mesh that sparkled under the lights, giving the singer warrior-angel vibes.
Zendaya’s Cinderella light-up gown (2019):
Zendaya channeled Cinderella at the 2019 Met Gala to fit the theme “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”
For the high-profile event, the Euphoria actress was dressed in a custom animatronic gown, designed by luxury fashion line Tommy Hilfiger in collaboration with Hussein Chalayan, that featured a corset, voluminous skirt, and puffy white sleeves.
The breathtaking gown approximately costed a whopping $1.5 million.